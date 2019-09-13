Student of the Week, Salem Ynostrosa

Salem Ynostrosa, #68 C/DT

Salem is currently a senior at St. Stephens Indian School, where he is currently ranked #1 in his class out of 22 with a 3.76 GPA, and is entering his fourth season as a starter on the football team for the Eagles. Salem is also the Vice President of the SSIS chapter of the National Honor Society, serves as the Senior Class President, and will also earn his fourth varsity letter in track and field this coming spring as a discus and shot put thrower. Salem enjoys participating as a member of a community drum group, attending powwows, and spending time outdoors. After graduation, Salem plans to attend the University of Wyoming. His parents are Shawn and Sacheen Brown.