Past Co. Library Foundation members honored in Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) – The Fremont County Library Foundation Board of Directors honored past Board members at its September meeting in Lander on Thursday. Recognized for their service were Gene Dehnert, Maggie Ness, and Mary Wendel all of Lander, John Angst of Dubois, plus Brian Ballard, Jay Frank and, posthumously, Roger Hicks all of Riverton.

The Library Foundation supports Fremont County library programs and projects when funds are otherwise unavailable. Recent projects include funding the Overdrive eBook fees, the Riverton circulation desk mural, the STEAM Mobile Create Lab, and assistance with the cost of the Metropolitan Opera Live broadcasts.

The Foundation Funds are composed of library patron donations and interest on investments. The locally generated funds are matched through a state program and held in investment accounts.

(The Foundation is a separate entity from the various “Friends” groups from each library)

Want to learn more about the Foundation or make a donation? Contact any Board member:

Chairman Ernie Over, Midvale

Vice Chairman Cody Beers, Riverton

Secretary, Barbara Amadio, Lander

Treasurer Alex Wolfer, Riverton

Roz Abel, Dubois

Molly Countryman, Lander*

Perry Kaufman, Riverton

Barbara Oakleaf, Lander

Tom Lofton,DDS, Riverton *

Kim Wendel, Lander

* newly elected board members