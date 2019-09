Death Notice

Joseph R. “Joe” Mason, 88, of Lander, died in Lander on September 9, 2019.Visitation has been arranged for 5:00pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Mount Hope Hudson’s Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be 1:00pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Living Waters Fellowship Church, 150 Baldwin Creek Drive, Lander. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery.