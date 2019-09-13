Denied prescription angers customer; Bat flying theater

Riverton Police answered 28 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

Riverton Police had to stand by as a pharmacist at Walgreens denied a refill for a narcotic prescription. The customer, according to the report, was angry and making threats against a physican in Casper.

A vehicle break-in was reported in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue. The vehicle was allegedly locked.

A bat was seen flying around inside the Acme Theatre. The bat escaped capture.

Arrests

Arrested 37-year-old female from Riverton, Camelia Monroe for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment

Arrested 37-year-old male from Riverton, Lynden Bell for Possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, child endangerment and Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 32-year-old male from Riverton Charlo Yellowfox for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 37-year-old female from Riverton April Perry for Criminal Trespass

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law