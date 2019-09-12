Riverton’s August was 8th warmest ever; Lander’s 22nd warmest

August 2019 was warmer across the Cowboy State for most of the National Weather Service climate sites in Wyoming.

The warmest daily temperatures happened on the 6th and again on the 19th. Casper, Greybull and Riverton all broke daily high records on the 19th. The lowest temperatures recorded in August occurred between the 26th and 28th. Lake Yellowstone even tied their daily low record on the 26th, dropping to just 29 degrees.

Precipitation totals across the climate locations were mainly below normal for the month with the exception of Buffalo and Worland. Big Piney had their driest August on record with just a trace of rain. This is since records were started in 1998. A few daily rainfall records fell in August as well.

–National Weather Service