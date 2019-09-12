Jun 7, 1975 – Sep 10, 2019

Merlin G. Black, 44, of Arapahoe, WY passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with the wake to follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Merlin George Black was born on June 7, 1975 in Thermopolis, WY to Lemuel B. Black Sr. and Priscilla (Oldman) Black. He grew up in the Arapahoe area and attended school at St. Stephen’s. He graduated as the valedictorian of his class in 1993.

He was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and a member of the Native American Church.

He lived in Corona, CA from 1995-1996 where he worked for the Department of Transportation. He then returned to the Arapahoe area and remained there until his passing. He was a cook and had worked at the Wind River Casino, JB’s, and Trailhead.

Merlin enjoyed playing his drums, going to yard sales, sweats, playing cards, and listening to music. He loved being around his grandchildren, children, nieces, and nephews. He played on the Fremont County Dart League and had placed 2nd.

He is survived by his twins, Tearany and Anthony Black; father, Lemuel B. Black, Sr.; brothers, Glen Oldman, Sr., Sterling Black, Sr., “K-Babes” Black, Charles E. Black, Sr., Leland Black, and Lemuel Black, Jr.; sisters, Letitia Black, Sonia Friday, and Melanie McAdams.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Oldman-Black.

