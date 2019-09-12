Man killed in rear-end crash with school bus Tuesday

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting that a 44-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in Tuesday evening’s crash with a school bus south of Riverton.

The name of the fatality, the 111th of the year on state highways, was not Immediately released.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Riverton Police Department call logs, the crash occurred at 8:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 789 and the 17-Mile Road just south of Riverton. According to a patrol report, the bus was stopped at a traffic signal when the the bus was rear-ended.

Fremont County School District #1 in Lander said the bus was returning from a middle school football game in Worland and about 20 eighth grade players were on board. Nine people from the bus, including the driver, were transported to hospitals in Lander and Riverton for treatment of minor injuries and then released.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, according to the WHP.