First Snowman of the season

Naturally, it’s in Yellowstone National Park.
The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton shared this photo from the Mt. Washburn Fire Lookout in Yellowstone National Park this morning. Clearing skies and warming temperatures today won’t let the snowman last long this time, but it will be back…
Here is the weekly NWS situation report:
- Drier weather expected through the weekend. Elevated fire weather concerns possible Saturday and Sunday as temperatures warm back up and winds strengthen.
- Abnormally dry conditions continue across southwest and southern portions of the state
- 8 to 14 day outlook favors above-normal temperatures and above- to near-normal precipitation across the state