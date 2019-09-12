First case of Vaping Related Illness in Wyoming



The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the first case of vaping-associated lung illness in Wyoming via an e-mail press release this afternoon. An adult resident of Uinta County was hospitalized with severe lung disease.

“Many states have already reported vaping-associated lung illness, including six deaths,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The Wyoming individual reported vaping in the months leading up to illness.” WyoToday left a phone message for Dr. Alexia Harrist, but has not yet received comment.

Image from unsplash.com

“We will continue to work with local and federal officials to investigate and identify the specific substances or vaping products that are linked to this outbreak” Harrist said. “It is important to follow current public health recommendations to avoid illness.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people consider not vaping any substance while this investigation is ongoing. Those who do continue to vape should not buy products off the street, should not use products with THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids, and should not modify or add substances to these products.

“If people who vape experience symptoms associated with severe lung disease, they should seek medical care right away” Harrist said.

Symptoms include:

Cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain;

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea;

Fatigue, fever, or weight loss.

More information and frequently updated case counts can be found at: www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html#recommendations-public

For information about how you can help yourself or a loved one quit tobacco and/or vape products, visit quitwyo.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

*image courtesy of WCCO.