Death at home; Loud Argument quieted

Lander Police had 13 requests for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

The Coroner’s Office was called for a deceased person on South 7th Street.

Police warned individuals involved in a loud verbal argument in the 800 block of North Third Street.

Arrests

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Lander was arrested for Burglary following an LPD investigation.

Kae Lani Story, 29, Lander, arrested on warrants

Ralph Higinbothan, 35, Lander, arrested for public intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.