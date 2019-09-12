CWC-Wind River MOU signed with Eastern Shoshone

Fort Washakie, Wyo. – On Sept. 3, 2019 Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman Vernon Hill and Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall signed an MOU between CWC and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe that will enable students to earn first-year CWC credits toward a degree from CWC. Courses will be offered at Eastern Shoshone Business Council (ESBC) tribal facilities or other appropriate facilities agreed upon in what CWC is calling “CWC-Wind River.

Anyone, including non-tribal members, is welcome to enroll in CWC-Wind River courses. CWC staff will be working side-by-side with tribal staff members to assist students academically while providing a variety of student support services.

“I’m so excited for this joint venture and partnership with the Eastern Shoshone tribe. I truly believe that offering first-year college classes on the reservation will help many tribal members advance their lives and have additional employment opportunities,” Tyndall said.

Students taking CWC Wind River courses will have access to all CWC resources which includes advising, financial aid, tutoring, college events and more. One important benefit students will have is access to federal financial aid assistance.

Currently, full degree programs will not be offered through CWC Wind River, only specific courses. The initial course offerings will be popular courses that can be used towards earning certificates or degrees at CWC or can be transferred to other institutions.