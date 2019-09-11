Rustler Soccer Teams 1-3

Riverton, Wyo. – After winning their first games of the season, both the Central Wyoming College men and women’s soccer teams have lost their following three games to fall to identical records of 1-3. The trip up north this past week proved to be a tough one for the men as they scored just one goal, losing to Gillette College 1-3 and 0-5 to Northwest College.

The women were also only able to get the ball past the opponents goal-keeper one time, falling to Gillette 0-12 and Northwest College 1-3.

Coach Brooks Paskett remains positive after these tough losses and is excited about the improvement that each of his teams are showing every day.

Up next: The soccer teams will travel to Nebraska to compete at Northeast CC and Central CC on September 13-14.