Riverton Remembers 9-11

Today, September 11, 2019, is the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people in three states.

Riverton annual remembers this solemn and tragic day with an ad hoc parade of vehicles flying the United States Flag.

Despite the rain, today’s observance was no different, al be it a little wetter.

WyoToday’s Rusty Wertz was at the start of the parade and made this report:

“Thank you to everyone who participated and watched the Patriot Day Parade. Some of the pictures may be a little fuzzy with the rain, but we want to give all in the parade credit. Here’s what we saw: – It was rainy, but that didn’t stop the event. -The staff of Wells Fargo stood outside to watch. -We met two ladies that have attended every year since the parade began. -A man parked with his son to watch the parade…”