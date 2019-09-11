Riverton ranked among the top 50 cities in the U.S.A.

When it comes to great American cities, Riverton is right up there. USA Today announced on Tuesday that Fremont County’s largest city is ranked among the best liveable communities in the entire United States. Riverton was pegged at Number 37. One other Wyoming city made the list, Cody, at number 18.

The survey only considered cities with a population 8,000 or more residents. Riverton’s current population is 11,113, according to latest figures from the US Census Bureau.

To see the complete list of the top 50, and to read how each community was measured, go here.

Riverton’s ranking information: