Breaking News

Riverton ranked among the top 50 cities in the U.S.A.

WyoToday
Article Updated: September 11, 2019
Comments Off on Riverton ranked among the top 50 cities in the U.S.A.
WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

When it comes to great American cities, Riverton is right up there. USA Today announced on Tuesday that Fremont County’s largest city is ranked among the best liveable communities in the entire United States. Riverton was pegged at Number 37. One other Wyoming city made the list, Cody, at number 18.

The survey only considered cities with a population 8,000 or more residents. Riverton’s current population is 11,113, according to latest figures from the US Census Bureau.

To see the complete list of the top 50, and to read how each community was measured, go here.

Riverton’s ranking information:

Post navigation

Posted in: