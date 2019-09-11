Rainfall totaled nearly one inch near Lander; .9 inches in Riverton; .53 in Dubois

The National Weather Service is reporting rainfall totals around Central Wyoming. According to the NWS Riverton Twitter feed, “We’ve been so dry lately we thought everyone would like a cool drink of water. Here are the reported rain totals since midnight.”
Breaking News
-
Ducks Unlimited hosted a dedication and tour on September this past weekend of the newly-restored…
-
Lander, Wyo - The Lander City Council didn't waste any time at its Tuesday night…
-
The Wind River Indian Reservation and the University of Wyoming are growing partnerships across the…
-
Fremont County law enforcement officers make 321 traffic stops over Labor Day weekend, arrest 4…
-
The Lander Chamber of Commerce has its new Executive Director. In a news release, the…
-
On Let's Talk today Fremont County School District #25 Supt. Terry Snyder in on to…
-
The National Weather Service is reporting rainfall totals around Central Wyoming. According to the NWS…
-
Today, September 11, 2019, is the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United…
-
Lander Police responded to 13 calls for service on Tuesday. A parked vehicle in the…
-
There were 47 calls to the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center in Lander on Tuesday, including…