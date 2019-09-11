Breaking News

Rainfall totaled nearly one inch near Lander; .9 inches in Riverton; .53 in Dubois

Article Updated: September 11, 2019
The rain fell in a steady downpour through early afternoon in Riverton. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service is reporting rainfall totals around Central Wyoming. According to the NWS Riverton Twitter feed, “We’ve been so dry lately we thought everyone would like a cool drink of water. Here are the reported rain totals since midnight.”

