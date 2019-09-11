Prep Football Schedule for Week Two

Week 2 Wyoming High School Football (Local games in bold)

Friday, Sept. 13

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Natrona at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.

Green River at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Powell at Lander Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. (6:30 pm on KTAK, 93.9)

Class 2A

Burns at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lyman, 1 p.m.

Mountain View at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Thermopolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. (6:45 pm, KDNO, 101.7)

Class 1A 11-man

Pine Bluffs at Wright, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Lusk, 6 p.m.

**Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. (6:30 pm on KFCW, 93.1)

**non conference

Class 1A six-man

Encampment at Farson, 11 a.m.

Hulett at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1:45 p.m.

Kaycee at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Lingle at NSI, 1 p.m.

Riverside at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Greybull at Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Shoshoni at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)

Interstate

Belle Fourche, S.D., at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Sugar-Salem, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Class 1A six-man

Burlington at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.

Midwest at Hanna, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Natrona frosh at Wyoming Indian, 10 a.m.

Southeast at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.

Schedule courtesy Wyoming-Football.com