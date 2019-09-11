Prep Football Schedule for Week Two

Week 2 Wyoming High School Football (Local games in bold)
Friday, Sept. 13
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Laramie at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Natrona at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.
Green River at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Powell at Lander Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. (6:30 pm on KTAK, 93.9)
Class 2A
Burns at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Kemmerer at Lyman, 1 p.m.
Mountain View at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Thermopolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m. (6:45 pm, KDNO, 101.7)
Class 1A 11-man
Pine Bluffs at Wright, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Lusk, 6 p.m.
**Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. (6:30 pm on KFCW, 93.1)
**non conference
Class 1A six-man
Encampment at Farson, 11 a.m.
Hulett at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1:45 p.m.
Kaycee at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Lingle at NSI, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Greybull at Big Horn, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Shoshoni at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)
Interstate
Belle Fourche, S.D., at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.
Midwest at Hanna, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Natrona frosh at Wyoming Indian, 10 a.m.
Southeast at Cheyenne East JV, 11 a.m.
Schedule courtesy Wyoming-Football.com