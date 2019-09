Fremont County School District #1 reported on its Facebook page last night that the Lander Middle School 8th grade football team bus was involved in a rear-end crash just south of Riverton.

“Our students are ok though some were taken to the hospital as a precaution,” according to the post. The team was reportedly returning from a game in Worland.

According to law enforcement, the bus was rear-ended just south of Riverton at the intersection of Highway 789 and the 17-Mile Road.