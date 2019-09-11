Lander Council breezed through its agenda

Lander, Wyo – The Lander City Council didn’t waste any time at its Tuesday night meeting, breezing through the agenda items. Only one item was set back for further review, and that was

After a public hearing, the council approved a restaurant liquor license for Mullino Inc, at 129 Main Street, the former Lander Mills Building.

The council also voted to authorize mayor Monte Richardson to accept the resignation of Council member Dick Hudson, with regret. A process will now be put in place to seek a replacement for his Ward three seat.

Richardson was also authorized to sign an agreement with Fremont County to provide jail services for the Lander Police Department at the county’s Detention Center.