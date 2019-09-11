Lander Chamber has its new, and local, Executive Director

The Lander Chamber of Commerce has its new Executive Director. In a news release, the Chamber Board of Directors said Owen Sweeney has been hired to replace Brian Fabel who resigned earlier this summer.

“We are confident that Owen will be an asset to the Chamber and our Community, and we are very excited to have him as our Executive Director,” said Susan Weideman, Chamber Board President.

Owen Sweeney

“I’m honored and delighted to have been selected to support the Chamber’s members in their efforts both to grow their businesses and to continue to make Lander the great place it is to live,” said Sweeney. “Ever since moving to Lander in 2011, my family and I have relished the slower, saner pace of life here. We love Lander, and we want to see it thrive.”

Success Driving Enrollment at Wyoming Catholic College

Sweeney was recruited to Lander to increase enrollment at Wyoming Catholic College (WCC). In his four years leading WCC’s recruitment efforts, he enrolled a student body of 150-plus from more than 40 states. In 2015, his last year at the College, he increased the size of the incoming class by 43 percent.

Long Experience in State and Local Government Relations

Prior to moving to Lander, Sweeney spent many years in state and local government relations, most notably leading state advocacy efforts for Symantec Corporation and previously managing regional affairs for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). More recently in 2017, he and his wife Regina founded a successful small e-commerce health supplement business.

“I love connecting people,” said Sweeney. “Whether students across the country with a unique college right here in Lander, association members with decision makers in state capitols, or employees in far-flung reaches of the same large company, I’ve always found myself bringing people together in an effort to benefit everyone involved in a common endeavor. My hope as Executive Director of the Chamber is to meet as many current members as possible, bring new ones into the fold, and connect them to one another to make Lander a stronger and more vibrant community.”