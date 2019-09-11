Labor Day Enforcement caught four drunk drivers

Fremont County law enforcement officers make 321 traffic stops over Labor Day weekend, arrest 4 impaired drivers

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation this past Labor Day weekend, Fremont County law enforcement officers stopped 321 vehicles and arrested 4 impaired drivers.

During the 4-day operation, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued 125 speeding citations, 3 safety belt citations, and issued 146 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Fremont County over the summer holiday.

Fremont County law enforcement agencies are working together as part of a county-wide, multi-agency traffic enforcement effort for 2019. The Labor Day weekend operation was the last of 6 planned operations in Fremont County for the year. Operations for 2020 will start over the New Year’s holiday.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Fremont County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

Partners in the campaign include Injury Prevention Resources and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.