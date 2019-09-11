Jail population at 199 inmates, Theft of purse

There were 47 calls to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander on Tuesday, including 18 requests for an ambulance and 4 requests for a fire department. Four persons were booked into the county detention center which is currently responsible for 199 inmates. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and 21 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

Wild West Power Sports reported that someone had dumped numerous items into a metal scrap dumpster at their location. Such action is known as theft of services.

A purse was reported stolen in Dubois and a credit card inside the purse was already being used by the thief, a report said.

A fire was reported in the 6800 block of Riverview Road at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple fire departments responded.