CWC Women win second golf tourney in a row

The Central Wyoming College Golf Teams competed at their second tournament of the season in Torrington over the weekend. The women’s team had a strong showing once again, winning the tournament at Eastern Wyoming College.

CWC’s Rosslyn Brownell finished in first place shooting two day totals of 89-90, for 179 leading the Rustlers to their second straight first place finish. Teammates Kyra Sponenburgh finished in second six strokes back with 90-95, 185, Jordan Vanetti finished 4th with 103-94, 197 and Alexis Cornell shot 97-106, 203 to finish in 6th place.

The men finished the tournament in 5th place and were led by Branden Pohawpatchoko who shot 81-83, 164, Kyle Phister with 84-83, 167, Jose Galarza with 82-91, 173, and Dominic D’Anzi with 101-93, 194.

“The men struggled both days, and putting was hurting both men and women today. The men hit some good shots, but too many shots were left in trouble areas. The women played pretty well, and did really well managing their games. We have a lot of work left to do, but we are moving in the right direction!” -Coach Russ Holgate

Up next: The Rustlers will head to Northeastern Junior College on September 12-13.