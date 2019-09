Lander Police responded to 15 calls on Monday. From the call log:

A resident on North 8th Street left their home unlocked when they left, only to find that it had been burglarized when they returned. Taken was electronic items.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested Janelle Witzaney, 21, Lander, cited Failure to Maintain Lane after crashing into a vehicle on Christina Lane at 7:50 a.m. Monday.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.