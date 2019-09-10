Oct 8, 1929 – Sep 6, 2019

Shirley Irelan, 89 of Thermopolis, WY passed away at the Hot Springs Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis, WY. A dinner will follow the service at the Thermopolis V.F.W. Club.

Shirley Claire Gillespie was born on October 8, 1929 in McCook, NE to Donald Alonzo and Rosa Dora Katherine (Urich) Gillespie. The family moved to Sterling, CO where she attended school and graduated.

On May 9, 1948 she married Donald Arthur Irelan in Sterling, CO. Together they had three daughters. Terry, Pat, and Mari. The family lived in many different areas including, Mitchell, SD, Lamar, CO, Craig, CO, Shoshoni, WY, Plentywood, MT and finally settling in Thermopolis, WY.

She was a member of the Evangelical United Brethern Church of Sterling, CO.

Shirley worked at Woolworths, as a legal secretary, and owned The Cellar Antique Store with her daughter, Terry and The Wherehouse, which was a book and music store.

She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, served on the Legion Town and Country Board, belonged to the Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed working in the hospital gift shop.

Shirley loved to hunt, fish, play golf, and her organ, and many years of quilting. Her last year she loved doing puzzles and Word Search books.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Wilson and husband, Jim of Thermopolis, and Pat Skelton and husband, Bill of Riverton; four grandchildren, Steven Skelton, Billie Jo Norsworthy and husband, Jason, Kate Esponda and husband Jae, and Jeremiah Ramsey and wife, April; and three great grandchildren, Wyatt Ramsey, Cloe Ramsey, and Emme Norsworthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rose Gillespie; step-mother, Dorothy Ann Gillespie; two sisters, Dorothy Kloberdanz and Dolores Davison; her husband, Donald Irelan; and daughter, Mari Irelan.

Memorials may be made to the Irelan Memorial Nursing Scholarship in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.