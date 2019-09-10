Sex offender found at school, Successful search reported

Forty-Four calls came in to the Sheriff’s office dispatch center on Monday, 13 of which were for an ambulance and three of which for a fire department. Four persons were booked into the detention center which is now responsible for 203 inmates. Twenty-one of those inmates are being held outside of the county. Deputies did not make any arrests in the past 24 hours.

From the call log:

A BB was shot through a window of National Oilwell on Smith Road cracking the window.

Deputies were notified of a scam after two packages arrived at a Riverton location with substantial amounts of checks in them. The packages were addressed to a family member.

Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police when a known registered sex offender was seen on the grounds of the Arapahoe School.

A 200 pound pig apparently escaped its enclosure in the 1100 block of Major Avenue in Riverton and was reported missing by its owner.

A successful search and rescue effort was completed in the Dubois area Monday after a man’s spot locator was activated indicating a medical issue. The man was transported to an ambulance.