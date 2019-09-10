Patriot Day Parade on tap in Riverton Wednesday

Riverton, Wyo. – Wednesday, September 11, 2019 is the 18th anniversary of the attacks on America that felled the twin World Trade Center Towers, damaged the Pentagon, and crashed an airliner in Pennslyvania.

According to historical reports, the attacks caused the deaths of 2,996 people and the injuries of more than 6,000 others. The death toll included 265 on the four planes (from which there were no survivors), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.

The commemorate the anniversary a 9/11 parade will be held Wednesday morning starting at 8:00 am at the new Murdock’s parking lot (old Safeway). The parade will go to Main Street, turn right, proceed west up around the schools at the west end of town, and back down Main Street. Individuals may participate in the parade by arriving early at the Murdoch’s parking lot.

Typically there are upwards of 100 vehicles adorned with US Flags, banners, and red, white and blue bunting participating.



