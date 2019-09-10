No. Arapaho Informational meetings set today, Wed.

The Northern Arapaho Business Council has set two public information meetings, this evening at Blue Sky Hall at Ethete and Wednesday evening at Great Plains Hall at Arapahoe.

The agenda includes three items:

• NABC Report (Business Council)

• NATC Report (Tribal Committee)

• NAEDC Report (Economic Development)

All Tribal members 18 years of age and older are encouraged to attend. Children will not be allowed at these meetings. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.