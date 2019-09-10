Breaking News

Let's Talk Fremont Pt. 2 Sept 10/2019

Rusty Wuertz
Fremont Local Foods Jack Schmidt is in the studio talking about the local food hub organization and the process of opening a community shared kitchen and reopening the airport cafe with a simple menu.

