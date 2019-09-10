Let’s Talk Fremont Pt. 1 Sept 10/2019

SageWest Health Care’s Lindsey Anderson and the Director of Case Management and Quality Assurance Leah Holman are on Let’s Talk today. They talk about patient care from before admission through discharge and beyond.
