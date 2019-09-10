Governor Gordon Taps Experienced Staffers for Leadership Team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon announced today that Buck McVeigh has been named permanent Chief of Staff and Betsy Anderson will be both the Deputy Chief of Staff and General Counsel. Senior Policy Advisor Renny MacKay has been appointed Policy Director.



Both McVeigh and Anderson had been serving in an acting capacity since the retirement of previous Chief of Staff Pat Arp.



“I’m thrilled that Buck McVeigh has agreed to serve as Chief of Staff and Betsy Anderson has agreed to serve as Deputy,” Governor Gordon said. “They are a dynamic duo with complementary skills that will serve Wyoming well. Buck’s experience and proven leadership are hugely important to this office and Wyoming’s future, and he has done an admirable job as acting Chief over the past several months. Betsy’s knowledge and quiet wisdom have been essential elements in this office’s leadership. Renny brings a wide range of knowledge and experience spanning the unique issues facing Wyoming. His leadership on issues including carbon capture and migration corridors are exactly what this state needs now in a Policy Director.”



Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, McVeigh served as President of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years. McVeigh spent 32 years working for the State of Wyoming, serving under five governors and working in four agencies. He was a longtime-member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). A Cheyenne native, McVeigh is a graduate of the University of Wyoming.



“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the Governor as Chief of Staff,” McVeigh said. “Our senior leadership team is committed to helping this administration be the very best it can be.”



Anderson has served as General Counsel since Governor Gordon’s inauguration and previously served as General Counsel of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, which she joined in 2004. She started her legal career practicing commercial real estate with Morris, Manning & Martin. Her in-house legal practice has involved many areas of law including contracts, finance, securities, real estate, technology, aircraft, employment and health care. Anderson received a B.A. in History from Wake Forest University and a J.D. degree from The University of Georgia School of Law.



“In the six years I have worked with the Governor I have developed an immense respect for his thoughtful decision-making,” Anderson said. “I look forward to continuing my work with Buck and Renny to help achieve great things for our state.”



From 2014-2018 MacKay served as the Communications Director for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and was the Communications Director for Governor Matthew H. Mead from 2011 to 2014. MacKay spent nearly a decade as a journalist covering statewide news for Wyoming Public Radio. He also was the press secretary for Governor Gordon’s Congressional Campaign in 2008.