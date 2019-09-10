Good chance of precipitation Today and Wednesday

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming including the Southwest Big Horn Basin- Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains- Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast- Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East- Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight. A chance of thunderstorms in the west this morning, spreading eastward this afternoon and tonight. Some storms will be strong with strong wind gusts and small hail.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday. Wednesday…Rain showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Snow in the higher mountain elevations. Monday…Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The Wind River Basin Forecast;

The statewide situation report from the National Weather Service:

• Precipitation chances for Tuesday and Wednesday with Tuesday seeing best chance for strong to severe storms across far eastern portion of the state.

• Abnormally dry conditions continue across southwest and southern portions of the state.

• Significant wildland fire potential remains near-normal but with fuels curing and ongoing wildfires, chances for wildfires persist with better conditions possible late this week.

• The 8 to 14 day outlook highlights the potential for above average temperatures and below– to near-normal precipitation for the period of Sept. 16-22.