Donation allows hunting access to more acres

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $2,000 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from Pheasants Forever – High Plains Chapter #321.

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas, hunter management areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“The $2,000 from the Pheasants Forever – High Plains Chapter #321 is a generous donation that will provide nearly 9,300 acres of access which has tremendous positive impacts for hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “This organization cares deeply about wildlife and we are grateful for their efforts to go the extra mile to ensure today’s resources are available for future generations.”

Access Yes funds are only used to pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-in areas and hunter management areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, wild turkey, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.1 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Jason Sherwood, Game and Fish’s Laramie regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks and appreciation to Pheasants Forever – High Plains Chapter #321.”

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.

This year, Access Yes is celebrating 20 years of partnering with landowners to provide public access opportunities. Currently there are 58 walk-in fishing areas, 331 walk-in hunting areas and 62 hunter management areas throughout the Wyoming. In 2018, donations provided more than 2.8 million acres of hunting access on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands and 4,006 lake acres and 86 stream miles were provided for fishing.