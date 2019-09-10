Nov 3, 1942 – Sep 6, 2019

Connie Marie Ahlbrandt Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Valerie, surrounded by her family and her loving husband, Roland.

There will be a Rosary at 7pm on Wednesday, September 11th and Funeral Services at 10am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. Immediately following, there will be a reception and celebration of Connie’s life, hosted by her sisters at the Riverton Elks Club.

Connie Marie Large was born on November 3, 1942 to Verna Large and Rupert Weeks in Fort Washakie, Wyoming and is a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. Verna passed away when Connie was 3 years old, at which time, Connie was adopted and raised by her grandparents, James and Mary Rose Large. Connie attended Fort Washakie Elementary and Wind River Elementary schools before transferring to St. Stephen’s Indian School. Connie was an excellent student and a cheerleader throughout her school years.

Connie married Cecil Baldes in 1964. She brought 2 sons to the marriage and they added two daughters. They raised their four children in Riverton, Wyoming. After their children were grown they divorced but remained close friends.

Connie started working at A&A Temple Drug in 1978. She worked hard and obtained her Pharmacy Technician License while she was working. In 1984, she started dating the love of her life, Roland Ahlbrandt. They eventually married on March, 10, 2000, to the surprise of their friends who thought they had been married for years!

Roland and Connie retired from the pharmacy and lived their dream as snowbirds, playing golf in Riverton and Arizona. They made many special friends along the way. They eventually sold their home in Riverton in 2017 and settled permanently in Bullhead City, AZ. They enjoyed playing golf at every chance, playing Hand and Foot with their friends, and traveling at every opportunity. Connie was a long time member of the D.O.E.S and was previously a member of the Eagles Club. She enjoyed the time she spent with her sisters from each club.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Roland Ahlbrandt; Her children, Troy Herrera and wife, Kathy; Jim Stout and wife, Irene; Valerie Baldes Lengfelder and husband, Matthew; Mary Baldes Zuber and husband, Joe; Step-mother Mildred Weeks; Brothers, Phillip “Rocky” Hurtado, Sam Weeks, Gary Weeks, Kassel Weeks; Sisters, Nola Weeks and Betty Hill; Grandchildren, Michelle Cook, Aleisa Beebe, James Thorpe, Cayla Winger, Kathleen Little, Dreama Thorpe, Andrew Stout, Ashley Stout, Alan Stout, Ciera Cordero, Evan Lengfelder, Landon Lengfelder, Grace Lengfelder; 11 great-grandchildren and relatives too numerous to list.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandparents, brother, Ivan Weeks, sister, Violet Weeks, and her newborn son, Troy Anthony.

Condolences can be sent to the family through Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fremont County Tough Enough Cancer Fund in her name in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, Wyoming 82501