Wyoming regular unleaded prices continue to decline

Wyoming gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.31/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon.

Locally, Lander continues to have the lowest price at $2.55.9 per gallon of unleaded regular while Riverton stands at $2.76.9.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.51/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/g.

Ogden- $2.77/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.80/g.

Billings- $2.62/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.62/g.

“For its eighth straight week, the national average has declined even as oil prices have bucked the trend in the last week, moving higher on optimism over upcoming trade talks between China and the United States,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While most of the country saw gas prices continuing to drop, it certainly was not all. The West Coast has gas prices rise gently in recent weeks, but those increases likely won’t last. Moving forward, I believe the market will closely watch the October trade talks and any comments made between the countries until then, and gas prices will track with optimism- should there be a positive conciliatory tone between the two, we may see a more organized, but temporary, upward move. If trade talks fall apart, then expect more price declines that will accelerate in the weeks ahead. Markets have been reliably unreliable in recent weeks and it seems that will likely continue as the talks hold significant meaning for oil and gasoline demand.”