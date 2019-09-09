UWyo Magazine Features Native American Partners

Laramie, Wyo. – University of Wyoming/Native American partnerships are the focus of the fall 2019 digital edition of UWyo Magazine.

In-depth stories take readers inside UW’s Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center; UW’s Native American and Indigenous Studies Program; UW and the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s work to revitalize the Arapaho language; UW programs that support Native American high school students on their path to college; and EPSCoR’s (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) partnerships on the Wind River Indian Reservation to promote economic diversification, mentoring and citizen science.

Additionally, the magazine features UW’s High Plains American Indian Research Institute (HPAIRI); UW Extension’s work on the Wind River reservation; and UW/Wind River research and partnerships on a variety of health-related issues.

Departments in the magazine focus on the Wind River Indian Reservation Agricultural Resource Management plan; a humanities project focused on the cultural importance of elk to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho; UW wrestling Coach Mark Branch’s Kaw Nation ancestry; a story on Native American scholarships at UW; and profiles of HPAIRI Director James Trosper, Native American Program Adviser Reinette Tendore and student Taryn Jim.

The magazine may be viewed here.

Also included are a welcome message from Acting President Neil Theobald; a gallery of photos taken during the UW Circle of Dance performance; news updates on a variety of UW initiatives and research; and activities of the UW Alumni Association and its members, including this year’s Homecoming events and Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

UWyo Magazine, the university’s flagship publication, is published two times a year in print and digital formats, and once a year in a digital-only format. It’s a partnership between UW Institutional Marketing and the Alumni Association, with support from the Office of Research and Economic Development, the Division of Student Affairs, the Office of Academic Affairs and the Office of the President.