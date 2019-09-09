UW Trustees meet Tuesday

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive annual updates on UW’s strategic plan, athletics, UW Foundation investments, diversity efforts and graduate medical education during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 10-13.

Also on the agenda are updates on the campus master plan, distance education and construction projects.

The meeting of the full board begins with an executive session Wednesday afternoon, following meetings of various committees of the board that get started Tuesday afternoon. The first open session of the full board begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. They are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, the trustees are scheduled to participate in the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Engineering Education and Research Building, along with activities related to the 50th anniversary of the Black 14.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/september_11-13_2019_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.