Teen practicing quick draw shoots self in leg; chickens killed by dogs; Horse stuck

Over the past 72 hours, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department received 124 calls for service, including 48 requests for an ambulance and six fire calls. Sixteen people were booked into the detention center which is responsible for 205 inmates today. Of those, 21 prisoners are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District reported illegal trash dumping on Winter Road near Atlantic City. A report was taken.

A resident on Saucer Lane reported after their lawn was sprayed for weeds, damage was noted to vines and the lawn itself.

A report was received on Friday just before 5 pm that dogs had attacked chickens on Welcome Road.

A deer was struck and killed on Squaw Creek Road outside of Lander.

A 16-year-old teenager on Union Pass was allegedly practicing a quick draw when he shot himself in the leg. He was taken to SageWest Health Care in Riverton.

A vehicle struck a calf on the Bass Lake Road and was disabled Saturday morning.

A call about a horse stuck in a cattle guard was transferred to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office when it was discovered the incident was not in Fremont County.

A resident of Shoshoni called Sunday afternoon to report dogs at large had killed her chickens and were now chasing pronghorn in the area of Cary Drive.

A low-speed one vehicle rollover was reported on an embankment on Bonneville Road near Badwater Sunday evening at 5:30 . There were no injuries.