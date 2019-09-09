Sheriff, Coroner, Ambulance monthly reports on tap

The Fremont County Commissioners will hear from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Mark Stratmoen at Tuesday’s regular meeting at the courthouse in Lander. The two will give their monthly updates.

Commissioners are also to meet SageWest Health Care’s news CEO John Ferrelli.

AMR Ambulance Operations Manager Diane Lane will also be on hand for her regular update and the City of Riverton’s Community Development Director Eric Carr will address the commission on two items, Riverton’s Master Plan and a de-annexation of a portion of the city limits north of Country Acres Road.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m