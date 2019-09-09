School Bus Fly-by reported; Crosswalk violation; Missing person investigated

Riverton Police responded to 71 calls for service in the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Monday. From the call log:

Riverton Police responded to Burger King’s parking lot at 7:12 a.m. Friday to contact a driver who passed a school bus with lights flashing and its stop sign deployed. On Friday afternoon, a crosswalk guard on West Jackson had to avoid a blue vehicle, the driver of which ignored the hand held stop sign and cruised through the crosswalk where kids were present.

Police are currently investigating a missing person incident that was reported 8:04 p.m. Sunday night from Pinecrest Drive in Riverton.

If you have a Ford F150 pickup and your radio is missing, check with the RPD. A radio was found in the 500 block of North Broadway on top of another vehicle’s tire.

Animal Control responded to another dead bat report, this time in the 1800 block of East Park.

A school bus backed into a building at the FCSD#25’s Transportation Facility at 4:28 pm Friday. There were no injuries.

Arrests:

Arrested 25-year-old male from Saint Stephens Mychal Goggles for Public intoxication

Arrested 37-year-old male from Riverton, Jason Quiver for Pedestrians under the influence and Interference

Arrested 58-year-old male from Ethete, Anderson Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 47-year-old male from Saint Stephens Vernon Manderson for Public Intoxication

Arrested 25-year-old male fromRiverton Pete Ouray for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 24-year-old male from Riverton, Martin Blueford for Driving While Under the Influence of alcohol and bond revocation

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from Kinnear, Shayne Armajo for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Burglary at Smith’s Food and Drug.

A female was issued a citation for Dog at Large after a Yellow Labrador allegedly attacked a neighbor on Valley Circle.

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart. A report was made.