Porch thief strikes in Lander; Thefts; Alcohol violations

Lander Police responded to 55 calls for service in the 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning. From the call log:

A telephone charger was stolen from the Maverik Country Store at 135 East Main Street.

A resident on McDougall Drive told police that while she was sleeping, a subject took her keys and drove off in her car without permission. The vehicle has not been located as of Monday morning.

A student reported a cell phone was taken from a basket at Lander Middle School and was traced to a residence in Hudson. The school SRO will followup by checking the classroom video.

UPS packages containing shoes were taken from a porch on Dabich Street on Friday. There are no suspects.

A report on minors using alcohol at both the Lander Middle School and Lander Valley High were taken. Officers will follow-up on the reports.

A vehicle crash Sunday night near Dubois resulted in one female being taken by air ambulance to Lander where a blood draw was ordered. The patient granted implied consent.

Arrests

Arrested Shidawn Gagon, 24, Lander, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Arrested Eric Bednarz, 52, New York State, Driving While Under the Influence

A 40-year-old male of Lander was arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested Peter Iturrian, 45, Lander, Peace Disturbance, Interference with Lander Police, Littering.

Cited Lisa Pedlar, 48, Lander, Assault and Battery

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.