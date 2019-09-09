Paws & Pearls event drew big crowd to St. Margaret’s Gym

Congratulations to Judy Bauman and Jolene Osback, the big raffle winners at the 14th Annual Paws & Pearls Wine Tasting event Saturday at St. Margarets’ gymnasium.

The event is a yearly fund-raiser for the PAWS For Life Animal Shelter in Riverton, a no-kill shelter.

Bauman’s name was drawn as the recipient of a unique, one-of-a-kind necklace custom designed and handmade specifically for Paws & Pearls by the Golden Buffalo. The diamond encrusted paw and necklace was displayed around the venue by members of the Central Wyoming College Volleyball Team.

The necklace.

PAWS Rusty Wertz, left, Bauman, and PAWS Kent Moss.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over



In the second big raffle drawing of the evening, Osback jumped with joy after hearing her name called for the Santa Fe Trip for Two. The package included round-trip airfare from Denver to Santa Fe, a two-night stayat the Hotel Hacienda and Spa, a $100 gift certificate to the Amaya Restaurant, a $50 gift certificate to Tomasita’s Restaurant and a $50 gift certificate to 10,000 Ways.

Jolene Osback, left, was all smiles after her name was drawn for the Trip for Two to Santa Fe. She is pictured with the PAWS’ Rusty Wertz and Kent Moss.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Wines that were sampled at the event came from E&J Gallo, Southern Wine, Backwards Distilling,Bom Sommelier, Young’s Market Wines, and Wyoming Wine Broker.

The evening’s meal was catered by Wyoming Catholic College.

Live music was provided by the Lost Springs Band.

The Master of Ceremonies were the Wind River Radio Networks Erick Pauley and Rusty Wertz.

The Wind River Radio Network, the parent of WyoToday.com, was a primary sponsor of the event.