Lucy Anna Willow, 96, of Ethete, died in her home on September 7, 2019. Visitation has been arranged for 5:00 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and through the night in her home, 579 Blue Sky Highway.

The Funeral Service will be 11:00am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the St, Joseph Catholic Church, Ethete, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Sage-Redman Cemetery, Ethete.