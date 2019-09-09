HS Rodeo set this weekend in Lander

The Fremont County High School Rodeo will be held in Lander on September 14-15, 2019. Saturday’s performance begins at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. There is no admission fee and concessions will be available on the grounds. Come see Wyoming high school athletes participating in all sanctioned rodeo events.

A #12 Slide Team Roping will be held following the Saturday performance, entries will open at 5:00 p.m. This is a benefit roping for Robin Neubauer. For more information, contact Dar Vogel (307-709-6166) or Traci Enos (307-851-3271)