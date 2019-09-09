Fire South of Dubois has grown, under surveillance

The Bomber Lake Fire, which is active in the Fitzpatrick Wilderness south of Dubois, has seen approximately 30 acres in new growth since it was first discovered on August 28th. These additional acres bring the overall fire area to approximately 70 acres.

With cooler, wetter weather forecast for the coming days, fire managers will continue to monitor the fire using a remote camera, which allows managers to view the fire from afar. For the safety of the public and firefighters, Shoshone National Forest fire managers recommend no travel into the Bomber Creek area.