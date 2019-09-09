Fire Restrictions now in place on Reservation

Fire Restrictions have been put in place on all trust lands on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to the BIA Wind River Agency in concurrence with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes.

From now until December 31st,or until conditions improve, the following practices are banned:

• Building or using an open fire or campfire. Exceptions are petroleum-fuled stoves, grills andlanterns in areas that have been cleared of all vegetation for threefeet on all sides.

• Explosives, including targets that could explode.

• Internal or external combustion engines (e.g. chainsaws) without a property working spark arrester.

• Welding or operating an acetylene or torch with open fame in vegetated areas.

• Any field ditch, debris or pile burning.

The only exceptions to the above restrictions are sweats, ceremonies, cooking fires and burn barrels with required dover or screen.