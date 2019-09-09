Columbine Survivor talked about the value of live during a RMS event

There was an excellent turnout on September 3 at the Riverton Middle School for a Value Up program featuring Columbine High School shooting survivor Craig Scott. His presentation was titled “Raising up the Value of Human Life.”
In a combination speech and PowerPoint presentation, Scott related the events of that tragic day, how he lost two friends huddling with him under a table in the school’s library, and how he lost his sister to the shooters.
The key points from Scott’s presentation he offered to the attendees were:
• I have high value
• I will choose things that match how valuable I am
• I will value others.
He also urged the audience to:
• Treat People like they are valuable
• Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about
• Look hard enough and you will always find a light
Scott also told the audience that four strong emotions can be translated into positives. They are:
1.) Anger to Determination
2.) Fear into Courage
3.) Sadness into Appreciation for Life
4.) Nervousness into Excitement