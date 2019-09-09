Ward Three vacancy to occur on Lander City Council

A Lander City Council member has submitted his resignation. According to the agenda for Tuesday evening’s regular Lander Council meeting, Ward Three council member Dick Hudson has submitted a letter of resignation that will be acted on.

In other business, an application has been received for a new restaurant liquor license at 129 Main Street.

The councilors will also have an executive session on potential litigation.

Lander’s council meetings begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall at North third and Lincoln Streets.

