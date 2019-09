Mountain West Football; Regional Scores Week 2

Here are the scores of Mountain West Conference football teams from week two action:

Saturday:

Wyoming 23, Texas State 14

Colorado State 38, Western Illinois 13

San Diego State 23, UCLA 14

Utah State 62, Stony Brook 7

Hawai’i 31, Oregon State 28

Oregon 77, Nevada 6

Tulsa 34, San Jose State 16

Arkansa State 43, UNLV 17

Minnesota 38, Fresno State 35

Friday:

Boise State 14, Marshall 7

Last Week’s Cowboy Opponent:

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

Next Week’s Opponent

Idaho 41, Central Washington 31

Other Regional Teams:

Utah 35, Northern Illinois 7

BYU 29, Tennessee 26

Colorado 34, Nebraska 31 (OT)

Idaho St. 38, Western Colorado 13

Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17

Montana State 38, Southeast Mississippi 17

Weber State 41, Cal Poly 24

Montana 61, North Alabama 17

Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14

South Dakota State 38, Long Island 3

North Dakota State 38, North Dakota 7

Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14

Colorado Mesa 37, South Dakota Mines 33

Chadron State 48, Black Hills State 31

Colorado State-Pueblo 36, Dixie State 7