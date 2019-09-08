Sep 16, 1958 – Sep 4, 2019

Cathy J. Rochlitz, 66, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the early morning hours after a battle of cirrhosis and liver failure at her home. Memorial services will be on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Midvale Store.

Cathy Jean Rochlitz was born September 16, 1952 in Aurora, Colorado to Raymond Padia and Phyllis Jean (Mitchell) Abbott. She grew up in Aurora and graduated Hinkley High School. She moved to Riverton in 2015 to be closer to family.

Cathy worked at Albertsons Grocery, Walmart, Sports Station, and Oasis Bar and Grill.

Cathy was a servant to her family, friends and strangers. Her service was love and kindness; her personality, laughter and truth. She peacefully passed while holding the hand of her only son, Chance Rochlitz. She is also survived by her former spouse, Lou Rochlitz; her father, Ray Padia; her sisters, Sharon, Beth, and JoAnn; many nephews and nieces and so many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyliis J. Abbott; and her sister, Carol.

She will not be forgotten and will be dearly missed.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.