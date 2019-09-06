Two school bus fly-bys; Woman threatened in Shoshoni; Car vs Power pole

The Sheriff’s Office received 46 calls for service on Thursday, including 22 requests for an ambulance and 4 calls for a fire department. Ten people were booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 199 inmates, 22 of which are being jailed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A driver who drove past a school bus displaying flashing red lights and a stop sign in the 1200 block of the Missouri Valley Road (Wyo 134) was located and cited. The incident was reported at 7:29 a.m.

A second school bus fly-by was reported in the 7600 block of Highway 26/287 near Crowheart just after 9 a.m.

The 789 Smokeshop and Casino reported receiving counterfeit money on Wednesday.

The Shoshoni Police were called to The Fast Lane where a man was threatening to run over a woman with his vehicle after a verbal altercation.

A reported case of Child Abuse or Neglect is under investigation. The incident was reported at 4:54 p.m.

A car versus a power pole was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing. The pole stopped the vehicle from crashing into an apartment building. The vehicle had left the street, crossed the Rails to Trails pathway and hit the pole. The power company was advised of the crash. T

Fire calls were for a grass fire near Ethete, a medical aid assistance call in Lander City Park, a fire alarm in Lander and the vehicle crash on East Pershing in Riverton.